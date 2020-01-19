Jan 19, 2020, 6:20 PM
Foreign tourists staying in Zanjan increases by 55 percent

Zanjan, Jan 19, IRNA- The head of Zanjan province's Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts said that the number of foreign tourists staying in residential centers in the province increased by 55% in the first 9 months of this current Iranian year(starting on March 21).

The number of foreign tourists staying in Zanjan in the last 9 months of last year was 2,492 and this year it increased to 3,869 people, Amir Arjmand told IRNA.

He added that the number of foreign tourists visiting the attractions of Zanjan province in the first 9 months of this year compared to the same period last year increased by 13 percent.

Head of Zanjan Province Heritage Cultural, Tourism and Handicrafts Department said that during this period, 7, 594 foreign tourists have visited the tourist attractions of this province, which was 4,594 in the same period last year.

