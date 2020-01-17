Pakistan desires to de-escalate tensions in region  

According to foreign ministry statement Qureshi during a meeting with US Under Secretary of Defense, John Rood discussed various aspects of Pakistan-US defense cooperation as well as the evolving regional situation.

The Foreign Minister informed the Under Secretary about his recent visits to the regional countries to diffuse tensions and underscored the need for de-escalation and dialogue.

He stated that Pakistan remained deeply concerned about the prospects of any instability in its neighborhood and remained ready to play its due role in finding a peaceful solution to the tensions between Iran and US.

The statement said Foreign Minister Qureshi also met senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and discussed bilateral relations and the regional situation. During the meeting, Qureshi expressed concern about the prevailing tensions in the Middle East.

Referring to his recent visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia and telephone conversations with Foreign Ministers of other regional countries, the Foreign Minister said that Pakistan was actively playing its role in support of efforts for de-escalation and resolution of the issue through diplomacy for peace in the region.

The statement further said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi later met the leadership of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at Capitol Hill.

Both sides shared their perspectives on the U.S.-Pakistan bilateral relationship, the situation in South Asia, the Afghan peace process, and recent developments in the Middle East.

Referring to Pakistan's role in defusing tensions in the Middle East, the Foreign Minister said that "Pakistan is for peace and we would do whatever we can to promote and facilitate peace."

Meanwhile, Qureshi in his address at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said Pakistan was ready to play its role to ease Iran-US tension and shall support all initiatives which bring peace in the region, but it could never again be part of any war.

