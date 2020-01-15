Iranians residing in China sympathize with families of plane crash victims

At the ceremony, a group of Iranians residing in China, Iranian embassy staff and diplomats, and Iranian students at Beijing universities paid respect to the souls of the victims of the air crash that killed 176 people.

The crash happened shortly after the aircraft took off from Tehran's main international airport early Wednesday.

There were 167 passengers and nine crew members on flight PS-752 that burst into flames mid-sky and crashed into ground near Parand, a city southwest of Tehran.

Among the victims were over 140 Iranian nationals with others belonging to other countries, including Ukraine, Sweden, Germany, Britain and Canada.

