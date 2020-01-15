100 foreign athletes participating in Bojnourd Zurkhaneh Sports World Cup

The athletes are from 23 countries; 12 Asian states, seven European and four African states, said Director General of North Khorasan Sports and Youth Department Koroush Bahadori.

Participating countries include Poland, Estonia, Turkey, Cyprus, Hungary, South Korea, Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Cameron, he said.

Third Zurkhaneh Sports and Koshti Pahlavani World Cup will be held at the University of Bojnourd from January 18 to 22.

Koshti Pahlavani (heroic wrestling) is a type of Iranian wrestling dating back to ancient times is practiced in the Zurkhaneh (home of strength).

