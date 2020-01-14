Head of Iran's Drug Control HQ visits Chinese centers

According to IRNA, General Momeni and his accompanying delegation visited the National Drugs Laboratory of China on Tuesday, after which they were closely acquainted with China's efforts by attending the Beijing Drugs Training Center.

The Beijing Addicts Rehabilitation Center was one of the other centers that Iran's Drug Control Headquarters’ delegation visited on Tuesday that operated by the Chinese police.

In this center addicts who do not receive treatment are compulsorily kept in this center for two years, in addition to physical and psychological treatment processes, attempt to improve behavior in different dimensions.

