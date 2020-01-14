Judiciary to pursue crash of Ukrainian plane vigorously

Mohammad Jafar Montazeri on Tuesday noted that we deeply regret this and incident.

He said the judiciary has pursued the incident immediately, but due to the complexity of the case and its dimensions, it would take time. Because all aspects of this case need to be considered legally and technically.

Montazeri went on to say that people should know that both technically and legally the dimensions of this disaster will be addressed and that information will be provided.

