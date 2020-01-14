Irish president sign memorial book on Ukrainian plane crash

After signing the memorial book, Michael D. Higgins expressed his sorrow and sympathized with Iranians.

He was then informed of the details of the accident by talking to the Iranian Ambassador to Ireland Masoud Eslami.

He expressed his concern over unilateralism and the growth of instability and insecurity in the region.

He also described Iran as a land of civilization and human culture.

D. Higgins showed his satisfaction over Iran's progress in the scientific, higher-education and women sector.

He called for taking advantage of such potentials in line with cou8ntry's progress.

Meanwhile, Eslami referred to constructive talks between Iranian and Irish presidents on the sidelined of the recent meeting at UN.

He described presenting Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) by Iran as an effort for de-escalating tensions and finding a way for opening talks between regional states in line with establishing peace and security.

Pointing to Europe's impracticality with regard to its role in Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iranian diplomat said Europe and Ireland will be able to play a more active role in diplomacy.

Lieutenant General Soleimani who was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander was assassinated by the US with the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces with record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq.

The Supreme Leader has called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to the heinous crime against the Iranian Commander on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

