Iran produces 22% of science in Islamic countries

Reza Malekzadeh, research deputy of the ministry, said in the 25th Medical Sciences Research Festival that Iranian scientists have recorded a remarkable increase in the number of their articles despite sanctions and limited budgets.

Malekzadeh said Iran presently boasts of producing 30 percent of scientific articles with an international value in Western Asia and Northern Africa.

He added that Iran is the 16th in the world list in terms of production of articles and citations and has managed to gain the same rank in clinical medicine as well.

In pharmaceutical citations, Iran was among the first seven countries; many European countries ranked below Iran, he said, adding that Iran has been able to make some of the newest medicines in the world and produce them at a much lower cost.

He said that though in Iran only 12% of the faculty members are medical doctors, they contribute 30% of country's science production.

He said Iran was the 15th in the list in 2019, which means it has climbed one step in the rankings.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish