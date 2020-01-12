Iran demands US forces to leave region

Ahmad Mohammadi addressing a seminar organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs said the US can’t even protect its forces then how can it provide security to the region.

“All the countries in the region must create their own security,” he said adding America is not trustworthy.

He termed presence of the US forces in the region “illegal”.

The diplomat added that the US assassination of IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani has benefited Daesh.

Mohammadi said that Iran received “good signs” from Pakistan after the assassination of General Soleimani.

“After this assassination, there was some positioning from many countries against this terrorist attack of the United States in the region and thank God we have received a very good sign from all the countries and all the people of the neighboring countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq,” he said.

Najamuddin Sheikh, Pakistan’s former ambassador to Iran, believed that there is confusion in the US over the assassination of General Soleimani.

He said that his reading suggests that the experts in the US are terming General Soleimani assassination an illegal act.

The Pakistani diplomat believes that the US allies in the Middle East have told Donald Trump that they don’t want escalation in the region.

He said that the Iranian attack on the Iraqi military base housing US troops was aimed at delivering a message to Washington that: “we are capable of damaging anything that we want to damage.”

He believed that the turmoil in the Arab Muslim countries will benefit Daesh. “It’s still a destructive force for the Muslim World,” he added.

