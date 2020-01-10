Assassination of Gen Soleimani an international crime: Ex-UN envoy

Expressing his views in Geo TV program ‘Capital Talk’ Ashraf Jehangir Qazi said that the attack on Iranian top commander is open violation of international law, UN charter and UN resolutions which should be condemned in strongest words.

He noted that Iran has given a strong message to the US by targeting its basis in Iraq however one thing is clear that Iran doesn’t war with the US.

“Recent tensions between Iran and the US have decreased because Iran has shown wisdom and transferred the short term crisis into longer term crisis giving room to diplomacy,” noted Qazi.

The former ambassador was of the view that now clouds of war are over from the region for the time being. “However Iran has asked US to leave this region,” added the diplomat.

The expert on the international affairs went on to say that it is good that Pakistan has offered to play a role between Iran and US to reduce tensions but the question is that whether other parties are willing to accept our role or not.

He said that a country has to be credible and follow an independent policy if it wants to play a role of a mediator between any other countries.

Ashraf Jehangir Qazi said that Pakistan wants to remain neutral in this conflict but it is a difficult task.

Earlier Prime Minister had stressed that Pakistan would always be a partner for peace. In this regard, he said Pakistan would continue to play its role in seeking to defuse tensions, prevent a conflict, and preserve the peace.

