Pakistan committed to ease tensions between Iran-US: PM Khan

Addressing a large gathering in Islamabad, he said Pakistan is likely to become a country that would help bringing peace in other countries.

“We will try our best to bring Iran and Saudi Arabia closer, this would be our main goal,” said Pakistan's prime minister.

“I have also told Donald Trump that we are ready to play a positive role in reducing tensions between Iran the United States ,” said Imran Khan.

He noted that war is in no one’s interest as in war nobody wins everyone loses. “We have paid a heavy price for participating in war against terror."

He was confident that Pakistan would unite countries for peace and stability in the world.

Earlier Prime Minister had stressed that Pakistan would always be a partner for peace. In this regard, he said Pakistan would continue to play its role in seeking to defuse tensions, prevent a conflict, and preserve the peace.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan has also advised Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to undertake the visit to Iran and other important countries to defuse regional tensions.

