Pakistan FM, new Iran envoy discuss regional situation

Foreign Ministry in a statement said Ambassador Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini and Foreign Minister Qureshi discussed recent tensions between Tehran and Washington in the meeting at the Parliament House.

Expressing his views, FM Qureshi said that tensions in the region are in no one's interest and Pakistan is determined to defuse the situation in region.

“I am in touch with various foreign ministers of the region on the ongoing developments,” said the foreign minister.

Qureshi said that on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan he would pay an official visit to Iran soon.

Ambassador Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on the occasion assured that he would make all efforts to further expand bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan.

Ambassador Hosseini yesterday met with President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and presented his credentials.

During the meeting, Pakistani President welcomed the new Iranian ambassador and expressed the hope that deep rooted historical, cultural, religious and social ties between Iran and Pakistan would further strengthen during his tenure.

Referring to recent developments in the region, President Alvi said Pakistan is ready to play its role for de-escalation as peace and stability in the region is the need of hour.

Mohammad Ali Hosseini arrived in Islamabad last month. Prior to his appointment as new ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Hosseini served as ambassador of Iran to Italy.

He has also served as Deputy Minister of Legal and International Affairs, spokesman and Assistant Minister, Deputy Director of the Asia-Pacific Division, Director-General for Assessment and Monitoring, Iran's charge d'affaires in Jordan, Syria and Uzbekistan, and first deputy director Middle East and North Africa of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

