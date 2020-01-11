Pakistani FM to visit Iran on Sunday: Iran's FM Spox

Abbas Mousavi said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi will visit Iran to meet his Iranian counterpart Mohammad-Javad Zarif and some other Iranian officials.

The trip takes place after Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said on Thursday, a few days after Iranian Lieutenant-general Qasem Soeimani was assassinated at the order of US President Donald Trump, that his country is ready to play a positive role to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the US.

Addressing a large gathering in Islamabad, he said that Pakistan is likely to become a country that would help bringing peace in other countries.

“I have also told Donald Trump that we are ready to play a positive role in reducing tensions between Iran the United States,” said Imran Khan.

He noted that war is in no one’s interest as in war nobody wins and that everyone loses.

“We have paid a heavy price for participating in war against terror."

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish