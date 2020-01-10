Blast inside seminary kills 14, injures 20 in SW Pakistan

According to Quetta Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema, a senior police officer was among the 14 deceased.

The nature of the explosion, which took place inside a seminary in Ghousabad neighbourhood, has yet to be determined, police said.

Rescue services are at the scene to attend to the injured, many of whom have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

The blast shattered the glass windows of nearby buildings and shops. The sound of the explosion was heard far and wide, causing panic among the people.

No group has claimed responsibility of the blast so far.

The incident comes three days after a motorcycle parked close to a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle blew up in Quetta, leaving two people dead and another 14 injured.

