Blast kills 2, injures 14 in SW Pakistan

The blast occurred when motorcycle parked close to a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle blew up on McConaughey Road in the city.

Injured were rushed to the hospital while more casualties are feared. Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.

No group has claimed responsibility of the blast so far.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the tragic incident and has sought a detailed report.

"Cowardly terrorists once again seek to upend peace in the city as well as the province," he said, vowing that the establishment of lasting peace will be ensured.

He said that those who had targeted innocent civilians for such terror will be brought to justice.

In November, at least two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and five others injured in an explosion in Quetta’s Kuchlak area.

272**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish