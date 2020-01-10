Iran-Armenia trade relations with Eurasia Treaty enhanced

In an interview with IRNA on Friday, on Iran-Armenia trade after the Eurasian Pact, Hervik Yarijanian said that the Iranian and Armenian parties are using tariff discounts on the pact and there has been no problem in using the tariffs.

He went on to say that the volume of trade with Armenia during this period the treaty has been implemented is very different from a similar period. Turkey used to dominate the Armenian market, but now the goods that Iran produces are cheaper than Turkey, which has given us a competitive advantage.

Yaryjanian said of the exchange of goods between the two countries and stated that the major items exported from Armenia to Iran are meat. Iran also exports polymer raw materials, machinery, industrial gases, manufactured artifacts, leather to Armenia.

He added that Iran's export capability is much higher than that of Armenia, adding that traders have not been very adapted with the agreement, as some activities are carried out by Iranian businessmen residing in Armenia, and hopefully with the expansion of the situation, other traders will be attracted to this market.

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish