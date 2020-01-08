Pres. Rouhani extends condolences over loss of Iranian nationals in Ukrainian plane crash

Extending his condolences on Wednesday, President Rouhani noted that the crash of the Ukrainian passenger plane near the Shahriar city of Tehran which resulted in the death of a number of dear compatriots, including a young student, and passengers from other nationalities, has saddened his heart.

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Iran and prayed for the mercy of the deceased and patience for the survivors.

The President emphasized that it is necessary for all the relief, law enforcement, and responsible agencies, including the Ministries of Road and Foreign Affairs, to identify the dead people and reduce the suffering of the families of these dear ones, because of this unfortunate accident and to fulfill the rights of survivors.

A Boeing 737 passenger plane belonging to the Ukrainian airliner crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport on Wednesday morning shortly after it took off. All 179 people on board the plane were killed.

