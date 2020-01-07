Iranian parliament chants "revenge" for US terrorism

In the formal session on Tuesday, after the speaker gave his speech about the US crimes and assassination of Lieutenant-general Qasem Soleimani, the MPs came together in front of the podium and chanted anti-US and anti-terrorism slogans.

Iran's IRGC's Quds Force Commander General Soleimani and Iraq'a Popular Forces Commander Abu Mahdi al-Modandis, as well as eight other military men, were assassinated by the US Army at the direct order of the President Donald Trump.

Having in hand pictures of Late General Soleimani, 233 MPs repeated the words of the speaker, Ali Larijani, warning US President Donald Trump to await the consequences of his actions.

Majlis also discussed the bill about taking an action against US terror attack.

The Supreme Leader has called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to heinous crime against Iranian Commander on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad.

General Soleimani, was involved in diplomatic contacts with the regional leaders and he was carrying a message to the Saudi leaders during a visit to Baghdad, according to the Iraqi prime minister.

The Guardian Council held a session in Majlis to discuss the three-star priority to amend the bill to reciprocate the US declaration of the IRGC as a terror group.

According to Article 197 of the Constitution, three-star priority bills should be discussed in the presence of the Guardian Council members in Majlis.

The amendment says the law should include all members of Pentagon and all its affiliated institutions, commanders and authorities having a role in General Soleimani's assassination designating them as terrorists.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish