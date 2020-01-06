Bushehr province expands economic ties with Qatar 

Head of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of Iran’s Bushehr Province Hassan Hosseini told IRNA that economic cooperation between the Province and Qatar has increased by rising trade exchange between the two sides of the Persian Gulf.

Bushehr Province exports agricultural products like tomatoes and dates, cement and clinker, shrimps, steel ingot, petrochemical products such as Methanol, Ethylene glycol and Sulfur, and sea products to Qatar, according to Hosseini.

Other destinations to the products leaving Bushehr ports include China, UAE, Turkey, South Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish