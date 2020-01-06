NYT reporter astonished by "endless sea of Iranians" honoring late Commander

Farnaz Fassihi wrote, "Millions are out. Endless sea of people by 6 a.m."

She said, "In 25 years covering Iran, [I] have never seen anything like this."

She also posted a video of the huge number of people in the streets of Tehran.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated by the US Army in Baghdad on Friday.

The two commanders were the heroes of liberating Iraq and Syria from the US-made terror group Daesh (ISIS).

Later on Friday, US President Donald Trump said in a speech that he had directly ordered the assassination, the international lawyers say that the US president perpetrated state terrorism by targeted attack on Iranian Government official, on one hand, and violation of Iraqi sovereignty, on the other.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

General Soleimani's body was transferred to Ahvaz, southwestern Iran; Mashhad, northeastern; then Tehran, the Iranian capital; where millions of people came together to pay their last respect.

His body is to be taken to Kerman, his hometown, he asked for in his written testament for burial.

