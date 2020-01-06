Iranians pay last respect to national hero General Soleimani

General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force of Iran's IRGC and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with eight other Iraqi and Iranian military men, were assassinated on Friday morning upon order of the US President.
Millions of Iranians all around the country took the streets on Sunday and Monday to condemn the terror act of the US. They took to streets holding the pictures of Late General Soleimani and flags of Iran, chanting "Down with the US" and "Down with Israel".
Many countries and freedom-seekers of the world condemned the assassination. Iran has promised "tough revenge" for the targeted airstrike against the Commander, saying the US is accountable for state terrorism.
The move has been against the International Law and violation of Iraqi national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Later, Trump threatened in a tweet that, if Iran retaliates the assassination, the US will target 52 cultural sites in Iran.
