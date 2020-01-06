Iranians pay last respect to national hero General Soleimani

General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force of Iran's IRGC and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with eight other Iraqi and Iranian military men, were assassinated on Friday morning upon order of the US President.

Millions of Iranians all around the country took the streets on Sunday and Monday to condemn the terror act of the US. They took to streets holding the pictures of Late General Soleimani and flags of Iran, chanting "Down with the US" and "Down with Israel".

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamanei at Martyr General Soleimani's house in Kerman

General Soleimani's funeral procession in Tehran​​

General Soleimani's funeral procession in Yazd, central Iran

Many countries and freedom-seekers of the world condemned the assassination. Iran has promised "tough revenge" for the targeted airstrike against the Commander, saying the US is accountable for state terrorism.

General Soleimani's funeral procession in Kerman, the general birth place

The move has been against the International Law and violation of Iraqi national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Later, Trump threatened in a tweet that, if Iran retaliates the assassination, the US will target 52 cultural sites in Iran.

Supreme Leader's adviser Ali-Akbar Velayati at Martyr General Soleimani's house in Kerman

Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi

at Martyr General Soleimani's house in Kerman.

Kerman awaiting the body of Martyr General Soleimani

Martyr General Soleimani's funeral procession, Tehran

