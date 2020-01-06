New Zealand distances itself from US, calling for de-escalation

"We were not advised about the US strike in advance of their occurrence," New Zealand TV quoted Peters as saying.

"We view very seriously any threats to deployed coalition members, including New Zealand diplomatic staff and military personnel," he added.

"We continue to keep the security situation under close review, including implications for New Zealand personnel," he noted.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

