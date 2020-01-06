Supreme Leader leads prayer for body of Martyr General Soleimani

Supreme Leader leads a prayer for the body of Martyr General Soleimani

The prayer started this morning at Tehran University at 9:30.

Heads of the three branches of the government, members of the Expediency Council, cabinet members, president's deputies, Members of Parliament, senior Iranian military commanders, Friday prayers leaders, provincial officials and a huge number of Iranians from all walks of life attended the ceremony.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated by the US Army in Baghdad on Friday.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

General Soleimani's body was transferred to Ahvaz, southwestern Iran, where he was warmly welcomed by hundreds of thousands of people.

He was then taken to Mashhad, northeastern Iran. Hundreds of thousands Iranians attended the ceremony.

