Jan 5, 2020, 11:22 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83622474
0 Persons

Tags

Zarif, Indian counterpart talk on phone

Zarif, Indian counterpart talk on phone

Tehran, Jan 5, IRNA – Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in a telephone conversation on Sunday discussed regional and international developments in the wake of martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

Meanwhile, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in a telephone talks on Sunday dealt with latest regional and international developments following assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Zarif and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a phone talk dwelt on latest regional and international developments on Sunday.

Qureshi expressed condolences over martyrdom of Soleimani.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil also discussed regional and international developments today.

Basil condoled the Iranian nation and government over martyrdom of Soleimani.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 15 =