Zarif, Indian counterpart talk on phone

Meanwhile, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in a telephone talks on Sunday dealt with latest regional and international developments following assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Zarif and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a phone talk dwelt on latest regional and international developments on Sunday.

Qureshi expressed condolences over martyrdom of Soleimani.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil also discussed regional and international developments today.

Basil condoled the Iranian nation and government over martyrdom of Soleimani.

