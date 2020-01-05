Pres. Rouhani calls regional states to unanimously condemn US’ criminal act

The president stressed that the United States is unreliable, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never initiated any act of aggression or even tension with the United States, and Iran's actions have always been a response to American aggression.

Relations between Iran and Afghanistan have been well-developed over the past few years, Rouhani said while expressing the hope that political, economic and cultural relations further bolstered between the two countries.

The President went on to say that "Afghanistan's peace and stability is of great importance to Iran and we consider peace and stability in Afghanistan as beneficial to the people of both countries.”

Appreciating the condolences of the Afghan President, President Rouhani noted, "We know that the people of Afghanistan, like the Iranian nation, are mourning this incident.”

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and expressed the sympathy of the Afghan people with the Iranians.

Emphasizing the preservation of the common interests of the two countries in the region, the President of Afghanistan stated, "Iran's security is our security and the efforts of the Afghan government and nation will lead to promotion of peace, stability and brotherhood."

Ashraf Ghani praised the good neighborliness of the Iranian nation with Afghanistan over the past decades, referring to the long-standing and historic ties between the two nations.

