Zarif: End of US presence in region begins

"24 hrs ago, an arrogant clown— masquerading as a diplomat— claimed people were dancing in the cities of Iraq," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"Today, hundreds of thousands of our proud Iraqi brothers and sisters offered him their response across their soil," he added.

"End of US malign presence in West Asia has begun," he noted.

Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of IRGC's Quds Forces Major General Qasem Soleimani and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish