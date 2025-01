Nourullah Abdollahi told IRNA on Thursday that during the last Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023 - March 20, 2024) $15 million worth of handicraft products were exported from the province.

According to IRNA, out of 602 handicrafts identified worldwide, 299 are found in Iran, and of these, 200 are in the historical and artistic province of Isfahan. This has enabled the province to find a flourishing market in other countries.

6125**9417