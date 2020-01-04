Iranian, Omani FMs talk on phone

Yousef bin Alavi in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif exchanged views on current regional developments, including the US assassination of the IRGC Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani,

Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes were killed on Friday morning in the United States' airstrike on their convoy in Baghdad airport.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the attack was carried out on the order of US President Donald Trump with the aim of protecting American overseas personnel.

Following martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani, the Supreme Leader declared three days of mourning on Friday.

He also appointed Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani as the successor of Lieutenant General Soleimani to lead the IRGC Quds Forces.

