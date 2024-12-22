Iranians not seeking war with Israel: Turkish FM

In an interview with France 24 channel in the Turkish capital Ankara, Fidan said he is “very much” concerned about a war between the Zionist regime and Iran.

He stated that, for whatever reason, such a thing could happen, and that this possibility exists.

“The only thing that I know is that the Iranians don’t want such a war. They would like to avoid any major confrontation,” he said.

“This is, you know, a direct information that I’ve had from our Iranian friends as a result of my meetings with them,” the Turkish foreign minister further said.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said recently that Tehran regards Israel’s latest offensive against the country as a “new aggression” that deserves a new response from Iran.

“Contrary to Israel’s claim that its actions were self-defense, operations True Promise 1 and True Promise 2 were defensive responses on our part to previous [Israeli] aggressions,” he said.

“We officially announced to the international community that the recent aggression of the Zionist regime is a new aggression and deserves a response,” Araghchi asserted. “We reserve the right to respond and will act at the appropriate time and in the manner we deem appropriate.”

