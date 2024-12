Speaking to IRNA on Sunday, Hassan Jafari said that the flight belonging to Aseman Airline landed in Mashhad at 10:15 local time on Sunday.

The pilot of the flight is also a woman, and these elite women in different fields have traveled to Mashhad on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (AS), the daughter of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

This is the first time a flight with female passengers and crew has landed at Mashhad International Airport.

