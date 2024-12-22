Dec 22, 2024, 12:04 PM
HTS leader faces first protests since taking power in Syria

Tehran, IRNA – Protests have reportedly taken place against Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Syria, marking the first demonstrations against al-Jolani since his group led an offensive against the government of former president Bashar al-Assad earlier this month.

Based on the reports coming out early Sunday, the protests took place in the city of Aleppo over the abduction of a number of women by HTS forces.

The women were reportedly abducted by the HTS after they demanded the release of their husbands and family members from the group’s detention centers.

The family members of the abductees took to the streets, urging al-Jolani to release the women within hours. The protests reportedly turned violent with clashes between the protesters and HTS forces.

The demonstrations are the first against al-Jolani since he led an offensive by different armed groups, which resulted in the fall of Assad’s government on December 8.

