President term Iran’s health system role model in region, world

In his message on Thursday to a conference to commemorate Iran's healthcare providers, referring to the advances in health for all Iranians, Pezeshkian said that life expectancy in Iran has increased significantly.

The reduction in infant mortality, control of infectious diseases, and decrease in the rate of complications of non-infectious diseases are the indicators that proves this claim, he added.

Pezeshkian also mentioned that healthcare programs, such as universal health coverage and the family doctor plan, provide healthcare services across the country, making it possible for millions of people to have access to comprehensive and continuous care.

These programs not only improve people's lives but also reduce medical expenses and increase social sustainability, Pezeshkian said.

