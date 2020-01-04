Rouhani, Erdoğan discuss regional developments over phone

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Office for Communications and Information Ali Reza Moezi wrote in his Twitter account that President Rouhani first received Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and then held talks with Turkish counterpart.

Abdulrahman Al Thani earlier held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

He said the presence of foreign and trans-regional forces is the root cause of instability, insecurity and tensions in our sensitive region.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral, regional and international issues including those related to assassination of the Iranian commander in Iraq.

In the wake of recent US terrorist operation which resulted in assassinating IRGC's Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, Qatari Foreign Ministry in a statement urged all parties to exercise self-restraint and to prevent from dragging Iraq and the region into an endless violence.

