Iran, Qatar hold private talks

The first round of talks was finished and its second round is underway.

Abdulrahman Al Thani arrived in Tehran on Saturday and is scheduled to hold meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Iran held the US accountable for state terrorism after it carried targeted assassination of IRGC's Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes in Iraq.

Qatari Foreign Ministry in a statement urged all parties to exercise self-restraint and to prevent from taking Iraq and the region into endless violence.

