Zarif: US assassination of General Soleimani "dangerous, foolish"

“The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation,” Zarif tweeted on Friday.

“The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” he added.

The IRGC has confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

The Senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces was martyred in a terrorist operation in Baghdad Friday morning, official media resources said.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the volunteer Iraqi Shia Forces, known as the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Major General Soleimini is said to have arrived at the airport from Lebanon.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

In the statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his lifelong efforts to promote the path of God.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

