Iran capable of removing obstacles hindering procurement of medicine

Increase in producing indigenous medicine and medical equipment helped remove many of the obstacles created by the US sanctions for the health sector, Jahangiri said addressing a ceremony on national Nurses Day on January 1.

Speaking about the regional developments, the first vice-president said wherever in the region the US was present, insecurity came later.

He further said these are years that the US forces are present in Afghanistan and Iraq, while such a presence has brought nothing to those nations because after that presence they have not been happy even for a single day.

Foreign forces in the region are creating insecurity as they cannot help restore security and calm, Jahangiri noted.

In relevant remarks on Tuesday, Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki in a letter to the Secretary-General of World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom criticized the US sanctions against Iran, saying that Washington's sanctions have made it impossible for Iran to import medicine and medical equipment.

Referring to the US unilateral sanctions against Iran, he said that as you know Iranians are victims of economic war waged by the US.

Severe restrictions imposed by Washington has made it impossible for Iran to buy medicine and medical equipment, he said, noting that while the US government claims that the sanctions do not include medicines, foodstuff, and medical equipment, it has blocked almost all Iran's financial transactions via international banking.

"Following my earlier letter dated 17 November, 2019, the situation has aggravated and the international community, especially the UN representatives, have done nothing in this respect," he further noted.

Warning that hundreds of children suffering from MPS are exposed to the risk of death due to lack of drugs, Namaki said that two US companies have stopped the import of medicine to Iran which have adversely affected 345 patients with Mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS).

Iran has always been after constructive and dignified interaction with the world based on mutual respect, Namaki said, condemning the US exit from the JCPOA unilaterally and reinstating sanctions on Iran.

