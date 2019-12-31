Health minister writes to WHO on US restricting Iran's access to medicine

Referring to the US unilateral sanctions against Iran, he said that as you know Iranians are victims of economic war waged by the US.

Severe restrictions imposed by Washington has made it impossible for Iran to buy medicine and medical equipment, he said, noting that while the US government claims that the sanctions do not include medicines, food stuff and medical equipment, it has blocked almost all Iran's financial transactions via international banking.

"Following my earlier letter dated 17 November, 2019, the situation has aggravated and the international community, especially the UN representatives, have done nothing in this respect," he further noted.

Warning that hundreds of children suffering from MPS are exposed to risk of death due to lack of drugs, Namaki said that two US companies have stopped import of medicine to Iran which have adversely affected 345 patients with Mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS).

Iran has always been after constructive and dignified interaction with the world based on mutual respect, Namaki said, condemning the US exit from the JCPOA unilaterally and reinstating sanctions on Iran.

