Health min says US has blocked supply of MPS medicine

He said that the US, the so-called advocate of human rights, the US has blocked supply of all medicines to Iran.

"We have been able to provide essential medicines, except for the American medicine for patients with MPS, but, the US stopped the delivery."

Mucopolysaccharidosis refers to a group of inherited conditions in which the body is unable to properly breakdown mucopolysaccharides (long chains of sugar molecules that are found throughout the body).

As a result, these sugars buildup in cells, blood and connective tissue which can lead to a variety of health problems. Seven distinct forms and numerous subtypes of mucopolysaccharidosis have been identified.

Unfortunately, medicines for MPS patients are only manufactured in one US company and a Korean-licensed company produces them, but despite Iran's demand and the currency and rials needed to import the medicine, the US has long been a path Transfer of this medicine is closed, Namaki told reporters.

"The United States has, of course, blocked the way to supply medicines, but by the efforts of our colleagues, we have circumvented sanctions and imported all the essential medicines," he said, the only medicine we could not get was the MPS, which the US refuses to supply.

Mucopolysaccharidoses are a group of metabolic disorders caused by the absence or malfunctioning of lysosomal enzymes needed to break down molecules called glycosaminoglycans (GAGs).

The Health Ministry has written a letter to the Secretary-General of the World Health Organization and strongly complained that this was a crime against humanity, but we are still working to secure supply of the medicine.

