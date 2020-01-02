UK says European partners try to make Iran benefit from JCPOA

Macaire made the remarks through a message released in Persian to congratulate the New Year 2020.

New Year is time to be hopeful, said the ambassador in his message expressing hope that the year 2020 would be a year of cooperation to solve international problems and challenges.

About the JCPOA signed by Iran and the six world powers in July 2015 and withdrawn by the US unilaterally in May 2018, the ambassador said "we, as European partners" take all efforts to make the deal practical.

He further hoped Iran would take this opportunity to cooperate with the Europeans and other countries which as he said are after peace in the region.

At the end of his message, the UK ambassador hoped that the New Year would be taken as an opportunity for further understanding which would then lead to constructive cooperation.

1483**2050

