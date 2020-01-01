Rouhani describes Iran's ties with most neighbors as cordial

Addressing an administrative meeting of Ardebil province late on Wednesday, he added, "We have excellent relations with Azerbaijan, Iraq, Turkey, Russia and other neighboring states but the two or three countries are themselves to blame for the current situation."

"We have warm and cordial ties with Ardebil province's northern neighbor of Azerbaijan, as the two countries have good mutual cooperation at present," he said.

Referring to the US animosity with Iran, he added, "How is it possible for us to bow to a superpower and sell our independence and freedom? It is not possible for us to lose the efforts that have been made for centuries."

"I am not the one to miss an opportunity, I hold talks, I speak, as we sat down for talks with six countries and reached an agreement. We are not to blame and we did not lie to the world and we told everyone the truth," he said.

Stressing the need for maintaining unity and solidarity under the current situation, he said that all the parties loving the country have a single goal, their tastes may be different.

"Today, we run the country without asking for help, although the public have had problems but our efforts were aimed to alleviate pains and reduce the problems," he said.

No doubt that the enemy has got disappointed as it gives proposals every day, he said, adding, "When we see national interests are met, we will never be late to solve problems facing the people."

At the end of his speech, Rouhani hailed Ardebil province's assets, saying that projects inaugurated today were very significant.

