Rouhani: US sanctions deprived Iran of earning $200 billion

The president made the remarks in the inauguration ceremony of a number of airport projects in Ardebil.

Rouhani said that the US sanctions were a conspiracy against Iran hatched to gain the aim of breaking Iran's strength and making us surrender.

He urged the US to return from this path, saying that such a conspiracy will not work against Iranians.

We are ready whenever they retreat from their present position and go back to their first position, Rouhani said.

You are not a better nation than us and your government is not better than ours, he told Americans.

He further stressed that "we respect your nation and but we oppose your government due to its bad deeds."

Earlier, Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei noted that country’s officials have unanimously announced that they would not take part in talks, be it bilateral or multilateral, with the United States.

Referring to the deep and admirable awareness of the Iranian people in the face of the conspiracies of the enemies over past four decades, Ayatollah Khamenei considered the only cure for the country's problems relying on the people and youth as well as taking the domestic capacities seriously.

The Supreme Leader of the Revolution tapped on the offer by the US officials for negotiating and stressed that by negotiations, the US seeks to impose their demands on Iran and showcase the impact of maximum pressure on Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted that the policy of maximum pressure on the Iranian nation is of little importance, and all officials in the Islamic Republic unanimously believe that there will be no negotiations at any level with the United States.

