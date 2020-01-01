President inaugurates three airport projects in Ardebil

According to Ardebil governor, $910b has been spent on the projects.

Speaking in the inauguration ceremony, the managing director of Ardebil airports Fakhreddin Hashemi that said the airport has been constructed in an area covering 8,100 square meters.

Meanwhile, President Rouhani said that important projects will be inaugurated during his ongoing trip.

He added that important projects in dam, canals, airport and terminals, industry and mine will be inaugurated.

some of the cabinet ministers accompany Rouhani during the visit.

