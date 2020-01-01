Iran's blood health exemplary

At a ceremony on Wednesday, Peyman Eshqi said that Iran's Blood Transfusion Organization is a pioneer in Southwest Asia and North Africa, while they have stronger infrastructures and more money, but have yet to find an organization focusing on blood transfusions with a hundred percent voluntary donation because blood transfusion depends on people.

Eshqi referred to blood transfusion programs and noted that blood distribution, and said producing healthy blood products is the main program of the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish