Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 1

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani wishes for world peace in New Year message

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday wished “a year of happiness and prosperity” for peoples of the world in his New Year message.

- Deputy minister: Iran among region’s top three in car engine technology

Iran is among the region’s top three countries in terms of having the technology for building car engines, said an Iranian deputy minister.

- China, Iran FMs criticize int’l ‘bullying practices’

China’s foreign minister decried international “bullying practices” while meeting with his Iranian counterpart Tuesday, in the country’s latest criticism of American foreign policy.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Angry Iraqis torch part of U.S. embassy

Iraqis attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, breaching its outer wall and chanting "Death to America” and "Death to Israel” in anger over weekend airstrikes that killed two dozen anti-terror fighters.

- Yemen’s Houthis shoot down 2 Saudi spy drones

Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah fighters have shot down two spy drones belonging to the Saudi-led coalition.

- Iran host Asian Youth Basketball Championships

Asian Basketball Confederation (ABC) said in a statement on Tuesday that Iran will host Asian Youth Basketball Championships.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Kolakovic optimistic about securing spot at Olympics

Iran volleyball head coach Igor Kolakovic is optimistic that his team can finish first at the 2020 Men's Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament.

- Germany has turned blind eye to U.S. illegal interferences: Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday that Germany has turned a blind eye to the United States’ “illegal interferences” in the Middle East region.

- Rouhani inaugurates metro line worth $238m

President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated the Golshahr-Hashtgerd metro line in Alborz province, north-central Iran, on Tuesday, in a ceremony attended by senior officials including Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Stock market playing bigger role in attracting liquidity

Almost 1,290 trillion rials ($9.9 billion) has been injected into Iran’s stock market since the beginning of current fiscal year (March 2019) up until December 21, said the Securities and Exchange Organization’s deputy chief for stock markets.

- $100m registered in foreign trade surplus

Iran exported $31.9 billion worth of goods during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Dec. 21), according to chairman of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, Hamid Zadboum.

- No buyers for agro bank’s sugarcane company

Bank Keshavarzi Iran, a state-owned lender to the agriculture sector, has 26 trillion rials ($200 million) in holdings that need to be sold, the bank’s deputy manager for legal and supervision affairs said.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish