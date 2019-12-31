Zarif hails Chinese support for Iran in int'l organizations

He made the remarks in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zarif said that China's support for Iran indicated that the Chinese Government has national resolve to back multilateralism in the international community.

He criticized US unilateral sanctions against Iran and called on the international community to stand against unilateralism upholding multilateralism in the world order.

Referring to diplomatic relations between Tehran and Beijing, Zarif said that promoting ties to strategic level indicates resolve of both sides to boost cooperation.

He noted that Iran and China should maintain close and face to face relations.

Iranian foreign minister called for regular consultations with the Chinese Government on various issues.

Meanwhile, Yi emphasized reinforcing relations between two countries.

He noted that Iran and China need to enhance level of their relations and to exchange views on various issues.

Zarif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.

Prior to China tour, he visited Moscow to hold talks with senior Russian officials including his counterpart Sergei Lavrov on a wide range of issues.

