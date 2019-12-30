Zarif: Big powers do not support actions boosting tension in region

He made the remarks upon arrival in Vnukovo Airport late on Sunday where he was welcomed by Deputy Head of Russian Foreign Ministry' Asia Department Maxim Baranov and a number of Iranian officials, including Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

Asked what message the Iran-Russia-China war game has, he added that it reveals the fact that Iran is ready for maintaining navigation freedom for all in the major international waterway of Strait of Hormuz.

Commenting on the objectives behind his visit to Russia, he said, "We have strategic relations and we need to hold regular consultations on various regional and international developments."

Noting that this is the 28th time he is visiting Russia over the past six and half year, he said that this is indicative of close ties between Tehran and Moscow.

Deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Abbas Araghchi, and Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi are accompanying Zarif during his visit to Russia.

Zarif will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday to discuss recent regional as well as international developments and ways of promoting bilateral relations.

JCPOA, Syrian crisis and Persian Gulf situation are among other topics to be discussed by the two foreign ministers.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish