Iranian documentary 'Beloved' awarded at 4 film festivals

The Iranian hit documentary received 2 prizes of a French festival as well as some awards of Italian, Spanish and Chinese festivals.

Produced by Elaheh Nobakht, the documentary depicts the life of an 83-year-old mother named Firouzeh who is passionate about her lonely life in the Alborz Mountains in Iran. The film shows her kind and loving character and demonstrates her bravery and strength tackling the hardship of life in the Alborz Mountains without the modern comforts of technology. She believes happiness lies in the simplicity of life.

The ‘Beloved’ film has been one of the most successful Iranian documentaries in the past year, taking part in several notable film festivals such as Hot Docs, IDFA, and Berlin, and winning several awards such as Best Documentary at Sole Luna Doc Film Festival in Italy, and Best Cinematography at the Symi International Film Festival in Greece.

The ‘Beloved’ along with three other Iranian titles has also made its way into the Spiritual Film Section of the 18th Dhaka International Film Festival in Bangladesh.

The 18th DIFF will be held on January 11-19, 2020. The general theme of the festival is ‘Better Film, Better Audience, and Better Society’.

DIFF aims at creating a better understanding of the films of the world in an atmosphere of appreciation of the film culture and to move towards excellence of the motion picture art and industry, according to the event’s organizers.

