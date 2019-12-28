Ava's death is a death to humanity - "End economic genocide"

"We are extremely saddened and equally outraged by the suffering of a toddler who suffered and finally died due the inhumane US sanctions on Iran," read the press release signed by Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid, the president of Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization (MAPIM).

This is a glaring impact of "economic terrorism" against civilians of every age of the Iranian people by the White House.

Ava's story is a heart wrenching case of a pure innocent baby denied of the medical care she needed, he said.

This case speaks volumes on the inaction of the international community towards Trump's decision to escalate the economic blockade on Iran

Her very short life was full of pain and suffering being born with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

Her death is the death of humanity, he said.

He expressed abhorrence against the Oval Office to apply economic sanctions as a weapon of oppression by Trump to all US adversaries, from China to Iran to Venezuela.

We condemn the inhuman barbarity of US economic sanction which also muscles its power against those who want to engage with Iran.

Humanitarian goods are being denied, so are food, medicine and medical devices that are life saving essentials because of the sanction. Even bandages are becoming a difficult material for the sick.

Our heart and soul goes to every victims of the sanction especially the children, women and the old.

We are shocked to know a Swedish medical company which provided protective bandages for such patients have halted supplies due to the restrictions.

Iran has become a victim of a sanction that is in actual fact a slow genocide for the people of Iran.

We take serious note there are many other people whose access to life-saving medicines are blocked.

This is appalling and the world agencies have to take full responsibility on the sufferings of the innocent civilians of Iran.

We demand that the UN intervene immediately to channel the needed humanitarian assistance to protect Iranians' right to health.

With the report on "'Maximum Pressure", US Economic Sanctions harm Iranians' Right to Health. The UN should not delay in rendering access for medical relief to alleviate the sufferings of Iranian citizens.

We abhor the ineffectiveness of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that ordered the US in October 2018 to halt the unilateral sanctions on Iran but the reality on the ground is worsening.

A gesture of sympathy from the US on Ava's demise is not enough.

We demand for the lifting of the sanctions unconditionally to protect the rights to live for the Iranian people.

Epidermolysis bullosa (EB), aka butterfly disease, is a rare genetic condition in which the skin and mucous membranes blister easily – even with minor trauma or friction. Its severity can range from mild to fatal.

Many infants may not develop symptoms until they start to crawl or walk. The patients are highly in danger of skin cancer and some other severe diseases.

There is no cure for the condition, but it can be managed with wound care, pain control, controlling infections, nutritional support, and prevention and treatment of complications.

On October 31, the head of an Iranian NGO that helps such patients said re-imposed economic sanctions by the US have hampered the delivery of necessary medicine for patients with Epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

Hojjatoleslam Seyed Hamid Reza Hashemi Golayegani said in a press conference in Tehran that medicine supply and bandage are the main necessities of such patients in Iran that are hard to come by since the re-imposition of US sanctions on Iran in May 2018,.

He added that the EB House in Iran has had correspondence with international organizations in this regard.

An A4-size bandage for EB patients costs up to $166 for each patient. It can’t be bought in the non-regulated market either. Such bandage is made by many countries but the best ones are made in Sweden. It’s estimated that up to 700 EB patients live in Iran.

The US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and re-imposed coercive economic measures against the country.

