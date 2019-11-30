Iran urges int’l community not to stay silent on US anti-Iran sanctions

In his letters to Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, Head of World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom and Head of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Henrietta H. Fore, Namaki urged the international community to show a reaction to the unilateral US threatening acts with regard to food, drug and medical equipment.

Iranians are victims of the US conspiracies and economic sanctions, the letter reads.

The strict limitations imposed by the US unilateral threatening acts are aimed at making impossible manufacturing and importing food, drug and medical equipment for all Iranian people, he added.

Based on US claims, sanctions do not include drugs, food, and medical equipment but barring transactions in international banking systems and imposing serious sanctions cannot be considered as anything but measures aiming at stopping the import and manufacturing such products, Namaki noted.

By sanctioning the Iranian nation, the United States has not only committed economic terrorism but also crimes against humanity, he said, adding that creating serious obstacles for importing drugs and medical equipment have negative impact on treating many patients.

US sanctions have especially impeded manufacturing radiotherapy drugs for cancer, making cobalt fuel, Cyclotron and PET, Gamanayev and even wound care dressing for EB patients, he noted.

Namaki went on to say that two American company which produce Sarcoidosis drugs have explicitly stopped exports to Iran.

Iran has always been after establishing constructive and respectful relations based on mutual interests and respect and on the other hand US has always been seeking to violate international regulations and UN Charter, the Iranian minister said.

US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is an example of the unilateral and illegal breach, he reiterated.

Iranian patients are even at risk of death and side effects resulted by lack of medicines and equipment, he added.

Namaki went on to say that the oppressed people of Iran have observed the silence of the international community against the crimes of Saddam Hussein over the use of chemical weapons.

UN officials should respond regarding measures violating human rights, humanitarian regulations, unilateralism and international diplomacy principles, he said.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish