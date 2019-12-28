Iran says security in Indian Ocean guarantees world's economic interests

Rear-Admiral Tahani made the remarks in a press briefing on Iran-Russia-China joint military drill began on December 27 in the north Indian Ocean.

The north Indian Ocean is one of the world's important waterways that plays effective role in the international trade cooperation, Tahani said in the session.

He said that full security in the Indian Ocean guarantees the world economic interests, on one hand, and it needs further cooperation between naval forces of different countries, on the other.

Describing the trilateral maneuver as very important, the official said security of the Indian Ocean is crucial.

Iran, Russia and China have furthered cooperation more than before as the three face common threats, he noted.

He concluded that the joint war game with cooperation of the three countries aims to exchange experiences in the fight against terrorism and piracy.

About a month ago, Iran's Navy Commander Rear-Admiral Hossein Khanzadi had declared that several other maneuvers will be carried out after this one which are all considered as exercise for the upcoming Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) conference in late February to boost convergence among naval forces in order to settle security in the north Indian Ocean with the help of all regional forces.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish